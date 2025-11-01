Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld went the classic route for their first Halloween together as a married couple.

Allen and Steinfeld drew inspiration for their costume from Adam Sandler's 1998 film, The Waterboy. In the film, Sandler plays Robert Boucher Jr., and he is able to leverage his newfound skill to join the team as a player.

For the costume, Allen wore khakis, a red and black flannel, a brown vest, and a red flag attached to his backpack. He also held a shot glass and some party cups. As for Steinfeld, she wore jeans, a black crop top, a black leather jacket, and a blue baseball cap. She also held up a sign that read, “Want me to kill them?”

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was cosplaying as the main character Robert Boucher Jr. and the Sinners' actress portrayed Vicki Vallencourt who is played by Fairuza Balk. Additionally, Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler, Jerry Reed, and more star in the film.

Allen is a known film buff so it's no surprise that the couple chose to do something that is film related — I mean Steinfeld is a Oscar-nominated actress so it's in her wheelhouse as well.

The Bills QB is taking his love for films to the next level. Earlier this year, he signed a “multiyear deal with Skydance — which already has a joint venture with the NFL — to launch a new media company, co-developing and producing original programming,” according to NBA insider Adam Schefter.

The NFL MVP shared that his content will be more than just entertainment and will hopefully give hope to other creatives.

“Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner, who can help me achieve this goal, through the creation of compelling content that aims to inspire,” he said.

Allen is joining the likes of NBA powerhouses Stephen Curry and LeBron James who both have production companies.