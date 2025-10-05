Danica Paterck is standing by her previous opinion on whether Bad Bunny should headline the Super Bowl halftime show, given that his songs are primarily in Spanish.

The former race car driver was a guest on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on Friday, Oct. 3 where she doubled down on her opinions.

“The Super Bowl is the most highly-watched show that we have on television in the whole year,” Patrick said. “127 million people are estimated to watch it. It’s the crown jewel on television and in sports, in particular. It’s where we come together as a country. We enjoy it, we have parties, we love watching the halftime performance. We know we love to sing along to the halftime performance, and it’s usually one of those that’s very versatile across so many different age ranges.”

Patrick clarified that her stance on whether Bad Bunny should perform has to do with that the songs are in Spanish, not that he was born in Puerto Rico.

“I don’t have any problem with someone performing at halftime that is not from the United States, although Bad Bunny is technically a citizen because he was born in Puerto Rico,” she continued. “He wasn’t necessarily born in America. I don’t care where you’re actually born. What I care about is that I can sing along to the music. His music is almost nothing in English.”

She added, “I don’t think it will be as much fun. I don’t think it will be as uniting. What I would hate to see is that it would divide us again, in yet another way.”

Patrick is proposing that an alternate show be made so that others can sing a long.

“To say, ‘Look, if you don’t want to watch a halftime performance and watch Bad Bunny, come watch this,’” Patrick said. “And it’s probably going to be tempting, even for me. Because I like to watch a great performance and I like to sing along.”

Danica Patrick gets backlash for Bad Bunny tweet regarding the Super Bowl halftime show

This statement is not new coming from Patrick and she previously spoke her opinion on the matter last week when it was announced. She turned to X to write how she really feels about Bad Bunny as the headliner.

“Oh fun,” Patrick wrote. “No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year … not just for sports.”

When Patrick first criticized Bad Bunny last week, X users quickly called the former race car driver out.

“Danica Patrick is PEAK example of white feminism and she should have never been platformed as a representative for girls in sports when she’s a bigot at heart. that is not promoting inclusion at all. it’s promoting the Good Boys Club once AGAIN,” one X user wrote.

“Danica patrick setting women in motorsports back 800 years one tweet at a time,” another X user wrote.

Despite the backlash that Bad Bunny has faced following the announcement, the rapper shares what his presence on the biggest stage is not just for him but for his culture.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said in a statement.

Bad Bunny will make history as the first Latino male to perform solo at the Super Bowl.

The 2026 Super Bowl will be on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.