Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones went viral for singing lyrics from Taylor Swift's new album on Thursday, Oct. 30.

During the Chiefs' press conference, the defensive tackle went viral for singing lyrics from Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia.”

“Keep it one hundred on the land, the sea, the sky,” he sang while nodding his head and grinning, as he exited the room.

Chris Jones arriving and departing Chiefs press singing and dancing to Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia." 🎥: Emily Curiel/@KCStar pic.twitter.com/SXJZSxFZHG — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video has not only gone viral on X but also on TikTok where Swift showed her thankfulness to Jones for supporting her album by “liking” the video.

“Travis be PLAYING that album huh?” one fan commented on the X video referring to Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end proposed in August after two years of dating.

Kelce praised the album on his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce.

“I’m just the lucky man that gets to be, you know, the support system for Taylor while she drops one of the coolest albums that I’ve ever listened to, that the world’s seen,” Kelce said on the October 8 episode of his podcast. “I’m excited for her. I’m happy for her.”

Prior to Jones' using the song for his “intro music” into the Chiefs' presser this week, Kelce went viral for motioning the song lyrics during his 100th career touchdown celebration.

Taylor Swift explains how “The Fate of Ophelia” came to be

Swift, who has been nominated for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame, shared how the song materialized.

“I have a big file of lyrics, [which] is so long and so weird. There are just so many,” Swift said during her Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event, per Us Weekly. “When I’ll be in a writing session, I’ll be scrolling through this file. It was actually [producer] Shellback who came up with this really cool chord progression, and I was just singing on top of it, and my eyes scanned across ‘The Fate of Ophelia.’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Wait, so Ophelia drowned because Hamlet just messed with her head so much that she went crazy and she couldn’t take it anymore, and all these men were just gaslighting her until she drowned.’ It’s like, ‘What if the hook was like you saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia?’”

Ophelia is based on the female heroine from William Shakespeare's Hamlet, who dies from drowning after suffering a mental break following Hamlet rejecting her and accidentally killing her father, Claudius.

The song has become a fan-favorite and has had three consecutive weeks in the top spot of Billboard's Hot 100. Listen to the song below: