Sydney Sweeney knows how to steal a spotlight. The Euphoria star drew every camera inside Dodger Stadium during Game 4 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, and she didn’t need a red carpet to do it.

Sweeney and her friend Kaylee McGregor shared a string of selfies on Instagram, showing off their seats, smiles, and hot dogs, Mandaroty reports. Dressed in a white Dodgers jersey layered over another tee, gold chain glimmering under stadium lights, she looked effortlessly game-day ready. When she captioned the post “just a couple of dodger dogs,” her followers did the rest, flooding her comments with jokes, memes, and flirtatious one-liners. Within hours the post topped 250 thousand likes.

‘Just a Couple of Dodger Dogs’ Goes Viral

Article Continues Below

Fans couldn’t get enough of Sweeney’s playful energy. One user joked, “I’m actually something of a Dodger dog myself,” while another confessed, “Never wanted to be a hot dog before in my life … until now.”

It wasn’t just social media that noticed. FOX featured Sweeney in its pre-game intro, where she delivered a dramatic monologue in a bold red mini-dress: “Winning, real winning, isn’t polished. It’s bruised, it’s messy, it’s imperfect … Let’s save the Hollywood for the ending. Welcome to Game 4 of the World Series on FOX.”

Whether in a Dodgers jersey or a high-gloss TV moment, Sweeney had the crowd locked in. The photos of her biting into a hot dog with exaggerated enthusiasm became instant meme material, cementing her as the unexpected star of the night.

The Dodgers might have been fighting to keep their title hopes alive, but the real winner in Los Angeles was Sydney Sweeney’s social feed. The humor, of course, came from the way she ate the hot dog. With her mouth open and tongue out, she posed mid-bite for the photos. It was the kind of thing boys daydream about in middle school, a playful moment that instantly caught the attention of baseball fans.