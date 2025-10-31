Those hoping that Seth Rollins' latest injury was a work will be disappointed to hear that the WWE's “Visionary” won't return for a while.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Rollins, a fan of the Chicago Bears, was sad that his World Heavyweight Championship — which he vacated — will not go to CM Punk or Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on Nov. 1.

Seth Rollins confirms he will be out of action for at least 6 months 💔 (Good Morning Football) pic.twitter.com/1aKW9YCjYu — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“[I'll be out] for six months,” Rollins whined. “My world championship is going to be worn by some schmuck, either Jey Uso or CM Punk; it's awful. It really is the Halloween scaries, guys.”

When will Seth Rollins return to WWE from his injury?

If Rollins is to be believed, he will be back in about six months. That would mean he could be back in time for WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

However, some fans may not be convinced that Rollins' injury is legit. Earlier this year, he faked everyone out by exaggerating his knee injury. He was able to come back weeks later at SummerSlam, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, who had only won the title minutes earlier.

His second reign with the World Heavyweight Championship only lasted 79 days. He had to vacate the title once he suffered his injury. So, all signs point to it being legitimate this time.

Rollins' injury occurred during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, which he won. He hurt his shoulder, and it's serious enough for him to miss significant time.

This also caused him to be kicked out of the Vision, a faction he had formed, prematurely. Bron Breakker attacked him during the October 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman joined Breakker's side following the attack.