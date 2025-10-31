Tom Brady has hit the ground running with his post-retirement schedule. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently got vulnerable in his blog about how juggling his responsibilities as a father and his hectic work life has been affecting him.

Since hanging up his cleats, Brady has taken on an NFL analyst role with Fox Sports, as well as being a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition to the positions mentioned above, Brady also has collaborations with magician Oz the Mentalist and popular streamer IShowSpeed. He is also helping with the store opening of CardVault.

Having a busy schedule has seem to tear at the NFL legend noting his work responsibilities and that “school is in full swing for the kids.” Brady is the father of three children: son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen: Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

In his newsletter, Brady noted that he has to keep going “because life doesn’t stop when you want (or need) to stop.” He admitted that with the hustle and bustle of his life, he hasn't been feeling his best.

Article Continues Below

“I was rundown and a little under the weather,” he wrote in a post published in his newsletter on Oct. 27. “It happens to all of us at one point or another.”

“You’ve still got to show up for each of them as your best possible self,” he continued. “You’ve got to be resilient—physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Throughout his newsletter which he updates weekly, he gave some tips to his readers about staying on top of hydration, sleep, nutrition, supplements, and movement. This is the start of his “Resilience Series” with the first part focusing on the physicality of staying on top of your health. He teased that he will be also dropping knowledge on staying mentally and emotionally available in future newsletters.