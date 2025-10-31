Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is adding a new title to his long list of accomplishments: children’s book author. The four-time NBA champion revealed he is releasing Happy Spooky Halloween, a 32-page picture book centered on teamwork and Halloween fun, ESPN reports. The book, illustrated by Ariel Landy and published by HarperCollins, will hit shelves on July 21, 2026.

“This is a bucket list item for me for real,” James shared on social media, recalling how much he enjoyed R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series growing up. “You guys know how much I love Halloween and this one’s going to be special. So happy spooky Halloween to everyone.”

Happy Spooky Halloween!! 👻🎃🦇 This is a bucket list item for me for real!!! I used to read alllll the Goosebumps books in middle school and now to have my own spooky book coming for my favorite time of year is giving me goosebumps! 🙏🏾👑🧡 pic.twitter.com/9u6kzZAnSj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The story follows a girl named Zara and her friends as they attend a Halloween party hosted by “the big kids” at Hickory Elementary. When the atmosphere gets too spooky, the younger group must team up with the older students to save the night. HarperCollins described the tale as one that “captures the spirit of teamwork, courage, and celebration.”

For James, Halloween is more than a theme. Over the years, he has become known for his elaborate costumes and festive celebrations. Publishing a children’s book around his favorite holiday feels like a natural step for someone who has spent years promoting creativity, confidence, and family values.

From Courtside to Storytime

This is not the first time James has brought inspiration from his life to young readers. His debut title, I Promise (2020), became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. He followed that success with We Are Family (2023) and I Am More Than (2024). Each of these works carries a message of empowerment and community, themes that connect directly to his I PROMISE School and LeBron James Family Foundation.

While his latest project is taking shape, James is currently sidelined with right-side sciatica, delaying his 2025–26 season debut. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said the condition can be “tricky,” and the team has not announced a specific return date. The Lakers have ruled him out of their next matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as he continues to recover.

Even away from the court, James continues to expand his legacy through creativity and mentorship. With Happy Spooky Halloween, he is blending his love for basketball, family, and storytelling into one project that promises to inspire a new generation of readers, just not until 2026.