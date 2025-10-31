Noah Lyles has some interesting details about his upcoming wedding with fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield.

The Olympians are set to get married in 2026, and Lyles revealed to PEOPLE that he and Bromfield have some “anime-related” surprises up their sleeves.

Lyles added that he was trying to get his fiancée, whom he proposed to last year after two years of dating, into Manga but admitted that he “might've been a little rough with it, though.”

“I got her into Manga first and she didn't get into it,” he explained. “But she told me later that the reason she didn't initially like it at first was because I forgot to tell her that you read it from right to left instead of left to right.”

While getting to Manga was difficult due to Lyles not fully informing Bromfield on how to read it, the Olympic gold medalist insured that her dislike for Manga didn't last as she “went back and started reading Manga by herself, and she started falling in love with it.”

Lyles and Bromfield began dating in 2022 after initially going on a date in 2018 before connecting on social media a year prior. Like Lyles, Bromfield is an Olympian herself who runs Track & Field for her home country of Jamaica. She last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 400m event and came in eighth place. Bromfield also competed in the women's 4x400m.

The 2024 Paris Olympics also featured Lyles who won a gold medal in the men's 100m race and a bronze medal in the men's 200m race. In total Lyles has three Olympic medals where he first won a bronze, in the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The two have yet to say “I do” but already looking ahead at their bright future together.

“When I think about spending my life with Noah, I feel very excited because I know there's so much the future holds for us,” Bromfield told People earlier this year.

Lyles interjected: “With the goal being that we grow old together, with great kids and great grandkids.”