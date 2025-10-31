When the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event — where John Cena's last WWE match will take place — emanates from Washington, D.C., one of the many attendees could be President Donald Trump.

According to former WWE Superstar and current Fox News personality Tyrus, he believes “one thousand percent” that President Trump will attend the event, despite his obligations to go to the Army-Navy game earlier in the day, which will take place in Baltimore, Maryland.

“If he says he's going, he's going,” Tyrus said to TMZ's Inside the Ring.

"He might even be involved in the finish"

The interviewer points out that the event will take place in Washington, D.C., to which Tyrus responded, “And that's not by mistake.”

Tyrus then quipped that Trump “might even be [involved] in the finish” of the match. While unlikely, he has stepped foot in a WWE ring before.

“I definitely think that if the president says he's gonna be there, he's gonna be there, because he loves it,” Tyrus concluded. “He loves it.”

Will Donald Trump be at John Cena's last WWE match?

If Tyrus is to be believed, Trump will be at Cena's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, 2025. However, past reports made his status appear up in the air.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported that WWE expects “leading political figures to be invited and attend” the show.

Trump's status was unclear. He will be at the Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, earlier in the day. Luckily, Baltimore to Washington isn't too far, so he could likely make the trip. The game also starts at 3 pm EST, and Saturday Night's Main Event is at 7:30 pm EST.

“Right now the belief is there will be a ton of people from the White House at the show, but Trump is undecided at the moment,” Melzter reported, “but a lot of major people have already told WWE they are coming.”

Fans likely won't know if Trump is there until it takes place on Dec. 13.