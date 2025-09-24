Leonardo DiCaprio finally stepped into the podcast world, and his debut did not disappoint. The 50-year-old Hollywood icon joined fellow actor Benicio Del Toro on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, where the conversation shifted from filmmaking to sports legends in a way only the Kelce brothers can pull off, per JustJared.

The Oscar winner spoke about navigating Hollywood’s toughest auditions, but it was a trip down memory lane to Staples Center that had everyone locked in. When asked by Jason Kelce to share his greatest live sports moment, DiCaprio did not hesitate.

“Kobe, Shaq, Trailblazers, the lob,” DiCaprio said, referencing the unforgettable alley-oop in the 2000 Western Conference Finals. “The whole stadium just shot up into the air. I remember that. That was an incredible moment, man.” Jason could hardly believe the answer, calling it “unbelievable.”

Remembering an all-time Lakers moment

For fans of the game, DiCaprio’s choice is no surprise. The alley-oop from Kobe Bryant to Shaquille O’Neal late in Game 7 against Portland has long been considered one of the defining highlights of NBA history. The Lakers trailed by double digits before storming back, and that lob sealed the comeback while shaking the foundation of Staples Center.

It remains a play that embodies the power of the Kobe-Shaq partnership, a connection so dominant it delivered three straight championships to Los Angeles. Even for someone who has spent decades in the spotlight, DiCaprio sounded in awe just recalling the roar of the crowd that night.

The podcast didn’t stop with basketball nostalgia. DiCaprio opened up about the grind of early acting auditions, recalling moments where agents would dismiss hopefuls in seconds. “I was a break dancer. I’d break dance for money on the streets sometimes. I remember saying to my dad, ‘This is horrible.’ He just told me, ‘Someday you’re gonna have your time, son. Just keep at it,’” he said.

DiCaprio’s debut on New Heights delivered raw Hollywood stories, layered with sports passion, proving once again why the Kelce brothers have built one of the hottest shows in the podcast game.