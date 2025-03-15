Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball are going tick for tack in a new post regarding the “Tweaker” rapper's girlfriend, Rashida Nicole. The rising rapper who just inked a deal with Def Jam bought his new girlfriend a blue G-Wagon. The model shared her new car with a large white bow on top to social media writing, “Just Because [blue heart emojis]. Love you,” she wrote in the caption, adding a kissy face emoticon.

Mudarris who was dating Gelo until a few weeks ago, went into The Shade Room's comments to share how she felt about the situation, “Hope it ain’t in his name.”

She shared another thought in the comment section writing, I wear this on my wrist [laughing emoji] you doing all this and you still haven’t sent your kids no money, that’s sad.”

Mudarris and Ball share two children together, LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in 2023, and a daughter, LaNiyah Nicole, who was born in December 2024.

The comment section was flooded with fans giving their opinion on the situation.

“Can’t build a happy home off another woman tears . Remember that when it’s all said and done,” one user wrote.

“Them child support payments about to be huge and I hope she’s granted MORE THAN enough,” another user wrote referencing the two children that Mudarris and Ball share.

“He better chill before the money runs out,” another user raised concern.

“They do the most for the next girl because it’s really show for you. It’s not even for her or about her. It’s to trigger you. Keep scrolling nikki and focus on your babies. You have a beautiful family,” another user wrote giving Mudarris some advice.

Gelo confirmed his relationship with Rashida Nicole shortly after Mudarris accused him of cheating.

Nikki Mudarris Accuses LiAngelo Ball Of Not Seeing His Kids In 6 Weeks

Earlier this week, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star claimed that the former G League athlete has not seen his children in over a month.

“We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!” Mudarris said in her Instagram Story earlier this week. “Diabolical. Exit the chat.”

Gelo dismissed her claims and shares that he and his kids will be reunited soon.

“I watched the kids more than her, and I’m a grown man with my own s***,” he wrote in part on social media earlier this week. “I don’t have to call her to talk to my babies, who can only say ‘dada.’ They’ll be at the mansion soon—I’ll see them the right way, don’t trip haha. And the way she talks and acts? I’d leave again and again.”

“Raise them kids and be a father,” Mudarris wrote back. “Just cuz you hate me don’t mean u gotta be absent in their life. Weirdo.”

This is not the first time that Gelo has defended himself against Mudarris. Last month, he commented on a post on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote.