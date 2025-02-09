The internet exploded Saturday when reports claimed that LiAngelo Ball cheated on his now-ex girlfriend, Miss Nikki Baby, and got the mistress pregnant. The mistress in question is Rashia Nicole, who was later featured in a photo with the former G League player via his Instagram Story.

Prior to Gelo posting the photo, the former reality star, whose real name is Nikki Mudarris, confirmed the rumors with a post on her Instagram page.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she began. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

The reality star says she is shocked by Gelo's decision to leave his family and that not long ago they were very happy. Gelo and Mudarris share two children together, a son born in July 2023 and a daughter born in December 2024.

“We were just happy and planning family photos – I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing,” she added. “The ultimate portrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

Rashida Nicole Reacts To Miss Nikki Baby's Post About LiAngelo Ball

It wasn't long after Miss Nikki Baby's post went live that it was reposted by several blog sites, which later garnered a reaction from Rashida Nicole.

“Loud & Wrong! But I ain't clearing nothing!” Rashida Nicole (@iamrnicole) stated on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Despite her first post on her Instagram Story, she decided later that she would speak out about the situation.