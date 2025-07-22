Sabrina Ionescu didn’t hesitate when Jimmy Fallon asked for her all-time starting five on The Tonight Show, per AthlonSports. With confidence and just the right touch of mischief, the New York Liberty star named herself, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Breanna Stewart, and comedy legend Adam Sandler.

Yes, that Adam Sandler.

Sabrina Ionescu's all-time starting 5 of greatest basketball players: 🏀 Herself

🏀 Steph Curry

🏀 Kobe Bryant

🏀 Breanna Stewart

🏀 Adam Sandler (via @FallonTonight) pic.twitter.com/E50dLdn5B2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The moment instantly went viral. Sandler, a lifelong basketball fan and often spotted hooping in baggy shorts and worn sneakers, grinned at the unexpected nod. Ionescu’s pick was clearly playful, but it was also a moment of cultural crossover, blending basketball greatness with celebrity fun. Her competitive fire, however, remains as serious as ever. Just days before the appearance, she won her second 3-point contest at WNBA All-Star Weekend, drilling 11 straight shots and posting a 30-point final round.

Ionescu is having another standout season. She’s averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, while shooting over 93 percent from the free-throw line. The Liberty are 15-6 and looking to repeat as champions, with Ionescu and Stewart once again leading the charge.

A courtside gift and a signature statement

Before stepping on stage, Ionescu gifted Sandler an exclusive pair of her Nike Sabrina 3s in the unreleased “Blueprint” colorway. Known for his love of Steph Curry’s shoes, Sandler immediately swapped his kicks.

“Oh, these are light,” he said as he laced them up.

On the show, Ionescu reflected on the journey of building a signature shoe line. “The vision for the Sabrina 1 was to create the first unisex basketball shoe,” she said. “It gives young girls and boys a chance to dream big and see that becoming a signature athlete is possible.”

Sabrina Ionescu has found her rhythm this season on and off the court. Whether it’s lighting up the scoreboard, showcasing sneaker heat, or putting Adam Sandler in her dream lineup, she keeps finding ways to lead and entertain.