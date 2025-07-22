Adam Sandler is back on the greens and in the spotlight with Happy Gilmore 2, but he’s also been showing major love for Taylor Swift, even going as far as joking about wanting to be a full-time Swiftie if he hadn’t made it in Hollywood, per Yahoo.

While walking the red carpet at the Netflix sequel’s premiere, Sandler was asked whether Swift would appear in the film, which features her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a cameo role. The comedy legend made it clear he didn’t want to impose. “We didn’t want to bother Taylor,” he said. “We just let Taylor entertain the world like she does.”

The pop icon didn’t make the cast, but her presence was still felt. Sandler shared that he often listens to “All Too Well” on repeat with his daughters and praised Swift’s cultural impact, saying, “She’s done a lot for our planet.”

In another interview clip, Sandler was asked what he might be doing if acting hadn’t worked out. His answer? Traveling city to city as a diehard Swiftie. “Just be going on, just screaming ‘Taylor! I love you!’” he said, laughing. “And then trying to get a glimpse at Travis.”

When his Happy Gilmore co-star Julie Bowen suggested he could sell Swift-themed merch, Sandler ran with the idea but quickly admitted he didn’t have the creative chops to design anything flashy. “I’m unartistic,” he said with a grin, but Bowen was sold anyway, saying she’d “pay all the money in the world” for a bedazzled Swiftie tee made by Sandler himself.

Cameos, Kelce, and full-circle fandom

Travis Kelce’s appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 came about after a simple idea turned into a fun addition to the film. “Travis wanted to do something, so we wrote something for him,” Sandler shared. “When he said yes, yeah, my girls were very excited, including my wife.”

The Kelce cameo only fueled excitement in the Sandler household, who are all self-proclaimed Swifties. “Yeah, they love Taylor. I love Taylor. Everybody loves him,” he said.

With Kelce’s star continuing to rise and Swift dominating nearly every corner of pop culture, it’s no surprise that this sequel is drawing eyes from both comedy fans and the Swiftie universe alike.