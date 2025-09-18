Lil Uzi Vert admits they occasionally mix up their girlfriend with one of the NBA’s brightest stars, Complex reports. In a recent GQ interview centered on their style, the rapper revealed that whenever “JT” pops up online, they have to pause and figure out if it’s about City Girls member JT or Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Lil Uzi Vert jokes about mistaking ‘JT' for Jayson Tatum. Full story: https://t.co/ZF0r2tz5Ho pic.twitter.com/E3YIITEtoD — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Every time I be on the internet and I see somebody say ‘JT,' I think my girl did something. It be Jason Tatum,” Uzi joked. “Bro, I swear. I be like, Man, I need to get out my head, because I be like, bro, there’s people in this world that got they own shit.”

The Eternal Atake 2 artist has reason to stay focused on JT, who they’ve been with since 2019. Their relationship remains a fixture in hip hop headlines as the two continue to openly share love and admiration for one another.

JT and Uzi’s lasting connection

JT spoke about her relationship with Uzi during a Cosmopolitan feature earlier this summer. For her, the bond goes far beyond music industry headlines. “I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other. That’s my best friend,” she said. “That’s my dog. Uzi is such a cool person. We’ve been together since 2019, so we’ve been growing together.”

The Atlanta native noted how much she values their shared growth. “We just look at each other and are like, ‘Damn, we really cool. We really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other.’ It’s beyond love.”

Even with their years together, Uzi still makes an effort to keep JT close. “He be wanting me to come hang with him. I’m like, ‘Boy, we live together — why do you want me to come to the studio and hang with you?’”

When it comes to marriage, JT already has a vision. “It cannot be ghetto,” she explained. “It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits. It can’t be nobody standing in the way with too many phones. It needs to be very elegant. I need to have soft glam, short nails. It don’t have to be as big as my wedding is going to be, but it needs to be aesthetically pleasing.”

For now, fans will keep watching as Lil Uzi Vert and JT balance their creative work with a romance that has already lasted six years, internet mix-ups with Jayson Tatum included.