Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion went viral at Vanity Fair's Oscar party red carpet when a former tennis player and comedian used “careless” language to describe what the rapper's music meant to her.

Hannah Berner, a former University of Wisconsin tennis MVP turned comedian, interviewed the “Savage” rapper alongside her Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo

“I start my day with you and only you,” DeSorbo said to Megan.

Berner added, “No, your music has literally — when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music.”

Megan responded, “Because you want to throw that fighting s— out the window and you want to get cute and be a bad b*tch.”

“When people are talking s—, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!’” Berner added.

Fans were not happy with Berner's comment about Megan's music as the rapper has specifically said in interviews that she does not condone in physical altercations.

“Have I beat somebody’s a** for a man? No. Oh, my God let me tell you fighting is so ugly,” Megan said in an interview with Genius in 2020. “Look, nails long. Girls is paying $80 to get their nails done. … Do you know nails just go up.”

Fans backed up Megan for Berner's racist microaggression on the carpet.

“Hannah Berner said to Megan Thee Stallion that when she wants to ‘fight people' she puts on her music. The same Megan Thee Stallion who is a victim of domestic violence?! That’s racist babes. Point blank period. No excuses. WHAT THE F***?!” a fan commented on the viral incident.

“Can’t believe some white girl got to interview megan THEE stallion and her best idea was to say megan’s music makes her want to fight despite megan saying in her songs she doesn’t fight…? like what,” another fan commented referring to the lyrics in Megan's “Cocky AF” where she raps “b*tch do it look like I fight?”

Hannah Berner Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion

Berner has since apologized for he incident. The comedian shared her statement via her Instagram Story on Thursday (March 6).

“Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music and It’s my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show,” Berner wrote of the incident. “Looking back. at the interview, I wish I used any other word except ‘fight’ to describe how her songs impact me.”

She added: “It was a careless choice of words and though there was no ill intent, I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention.”

Megan Thee Stallion Faces Microaggression From Torrey Craig's Ex

Unfortunately for Megan, this is not the first time this year that she has faced a racist comment. The rapper is currently dating Boston Celtics' small forward Torrey Craig when his ex-girlfriend and her friends went viral for their comments about Megan.

Craig's ex, Olivia Davis and her co-hosts, Lana Rhoades, and Alexa Adams, implied that the rapper was not his “type.” Davis, a white woman with blonde hair, agreed with Rhoades and Adams that she believed Craig wasn't really into her because he likes “blonde” white women who “look similar” to her. Rhoades also implied that Craig was into “pretty girls” and that Megan was not attractive enough to date Craig.

Davis was also underfire for the mispronunciation of Megan's name.

“Do I start with the one where my ex is dating the Magan Thee Stallion? Mag Thee Stallion? What’s her name?” Davis said in the episode.