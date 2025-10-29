It was supposed to be a lighthearted night at Dodger Stadium. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted enjoying Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, joining thousands of fans for one of baseball’s biggest nights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand in hand, both wearing Dodgers hats, and the MLB’s social team even shared their entrance on X. Meghan, 44, matched the hometown energy in a blue cap, while Harry followed suit moments later, smiling as cameras rolled.

But once the couple appeared on the Jumbotron, the crowd’s tone changed instantly. Cheers quickly turned into a chorus of boos that echoed through the stadium. The two tried to play it off, but their faces told the story. Meghan leaned slightly toward Harry, and he forced a smile that couldn’t quite mask the awkwardness.

Fans online compared the moment to “the Coldplay couple” meme, saying the pair’s discomfort looked straight out of a viral reaction clip.

Dodgers Lose as Meghan Launches New Holiday Collection

Despite the frosty reception, Meghan and Harry had prime field-level seats for the matchup, which ended in a 6–2 victory for the Blue Jays, tying the series at two games apiece.

Harry looked sharp in a black blazer over a white T-shirt, while Meghan opted for dark pants and an oversized white button-up, keeping her look simple but elegant. The outing came just hours after Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever launched its first holiday collection, featuring items inspired by her family life in California, PEOPLE reports.

The debut lineup includes Signature Candle No. 519 and No. 084, both symbolizing meaningful dates in the Duchess’s life. No. 084, priced at $64, references her August 4 birthday and combines scents of sweet wood, California wildflowers, and sandalwood.

“This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth,” As Ever said in a press release. The collection also features artisanal spreads, honey, and celebratory wines, adding a touch of California luxury to the holiday season.

For Meghan and Harry, though, Game 4 proved that public outings still come with mixed reactions — even when the intention is simply to enjoy America’s pastime.