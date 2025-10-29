Will a Los Angeles Dodgers win keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California? Only one could hope.

The couple who got married in 2018 and relocated to California from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, were seen out repping Los Angeles Dodgers hats as they face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the World Series. They now live in Montecito, California, but rumors are swirling that there could be a possibility that they are relocating back to the UK.

The Dodgers currently lead 2-1 in the World Series, but the Blue Jays are currently up 6-1 in Game 4 as they try to tie the score.

Prince Harry and Meghan are not the only couple that have been using the World Series as a date night. The World Series has seen Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as well as Justin Herbert and Madison Beer.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving?

RadarOnline reports that there is some speculation that Harry and Meghan are in search of a property across the pond.

“Harry’s representatives have been discreetly scouting homes within reach of Windsor Great Park – somewhere within easy reach of friends, family, and London. He wants a private residence that’s secure, family-friendly, and not tied to royal property.”

Its been reported per Stylecaster that Meghan is looking to mend her relationships with Prince Harry's family and is planning a meeting with Prince Williams' wife, Kate Middleton.

“As for Meghan, although America is home, she’s keen to re-establish links with the royal family. They are carrying out a secret plan called ‘Project Thaw,’ and Meghan still believes they can all fully reconcile.”

The outlet however reports that Prince William is not going to be throwing the couple a welcome back party and is actively trying to “determined to block” the couple from moving back as well as Meghan's meeting with Kate. However, that's not how Kate feels about the situation, the outlet reports.

“Kate, meanwhile, remains quietly sympathetic but careful not to cross her husband,” an insider told the outlet. “She understands Harry’s wish to reconnect with his roots, but she is equally conscious that supporting him too openly could put her at odds with William.”

Game 5 of the World Series is tomorrow night (Oct. 29) and even if the Dodgers can pull out a win, it still might not be enough to keep the couple in the states.