Mo'Nique tried to warn Shannon Sharpe, and now the comedian is having the last laugh.

During a recent standup at the May 3 stop on Katt Williams’ Heaven On Earth comedy tour, Mo'Nique addressed Sharpe's $50 million lawsuit from Jane Doe, who is accusing the retired athlete of sexual assault and sexual battery. Mo'Nique mocked Sharpe on stage when she told a joke about the advice he had given him.

“Here it come, baby. Here it come, God damn it,” Mo’Nique told the crowd. “Yes, I told that n***a Shannon Sharpe leave the white b**ches alone!” she said while the crowd laughed at Sharpe's suspense.

The Parkers actress was on Sharpe's Club Shay Shay last year when she told the former NFL star the type of woman he needs to be going for.

“You better take your old a** and get somebody to love you… You don’t need no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl… take your old a** and get you an old b**ch out there that can love you old,” Mo'Nique bluntly said in the clip. “You trying to hang out with these young b**ches, you can’t do it Shannon, you just can’t do it!”

The comedian was almost spot on as Doe claims to have met the veteran athlete at the gym when she was only 20 years old.

Shannon Sharpe Defends Himself Amid Lawsuit

Following reports of Doe's lawsuit, Sharpe went on Instagram to defend himself against the alleged incident.

“I’m gonna be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay-Z,” thePro Football Hall of Famer said referring to Jane Doe’s lawyer.

“Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty, and plays into every stereotype you could possibly imagine. That video should actually be 10 minutes or so,” Sharpe continued.

Sharpe then challenged Buzbee to release an alleged unedited video he has of him and Doe. He previously released an alleged audio recording of Doe and Sharpe's phone call conversation where the former NFL player is heard saying, “I’m going to f–king choke the s–t out of you.”

“Hey Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don’t have it, or I would myself. You know what happened and you’re trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup.”

Since the video of Sharpe denying the accusations, he has since temporarily stepped down for his role as a sports analyst on First Take.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe wrote on social media. “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

ESPN was reportedly ready to part ways temporarily with the former NFL star before he chose to backdown.