The NFL’s global expansion will reach new heights on November 16 when the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins face off at Madrid’s Bernabéu Stadium. While the matchup marks the league’s first-ever game in Spain, all eyes will be on the halftime stage featuring Argentine producer BIZARRAP and Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee, the NFL reports.

The announcement follows the release of their new collaboration “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 0/66,” a track that has already generated massive buzz across Latin America and beyond. “Getting the opportunity to headline the halftime show for the NFL’s first game in Spain is a huge honor,” BIZARRAP said. “Especially alongside Daddy Yankee, such a legend. We’re going to be celebrating our new song on stage, and I can’t wait.”

For the NFL, this isn’t just another international showcase. After hosting games in Brazil, Germany, and Mexico, the Madrid event represents another step in its mission to connect sports and global culture through entertainment and star power.

A Historic Collaboration for a Global Audience

Article Continues Below

Fans can expect the halftime show to highlight some of BIZARRAP’s most recognizable collaborations, including his viral session with Shakira and hits with Rauw Alejandro and Quevedo. The Madrid performance will mark the first time BIZARRAP and Daddy Yankee share a stage, making it one of the most anticipated live moments of the year.

Daddy Yankee, who officially returned to music earlier in 2025, said the excitement surrounding this event was impossible to ignore. “I am really looking forward to performing onstage again with the incredibly talented BIZARRAP,” he said. “I feel so joyful about music and the amazing track we have created together. Sharing it with fans around the world has already been so rewarding. Get ready Madrid, get ready NFL, we are going to have an amazing show!”

NFL senior director Tim Tubito described the partnership as a “celebration of music and culture,” explaining that the league continues to highlight Latin artists during its international games. The Madrid show extends that tradition with two of the biggest names in global music taking the spotlight.

With the Commanders and Dolphins meeting in Spain for the first time, and BIZARRAP and Daddy Yankee performing together for the first time, the Bernabéu is set to witness a historic night that bridges football and Latin music in front of a worldwide audience.