Nikki Bella is setting the record straight when it comes to her dating life.

Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) is now dating after ending her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev last year. The former couple share a son together, Matteo. In a new episode of her show with her sister Brie Garcia (aka Brie Bella) on their SiriusXM show The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki and Brie discuss how there is a double standard for single mothers.

“Let me tell you what has made men, a very specific audience though, on X angry,” Nikki began. “I make a comment that I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want whatever man,’ like there was a dating question or whatever and I go, ‘Yeah, and I don’t want to introduce anyone to Matteo for years and years and years.’ I say it like that. They go, I mean, they are going at me. ‘Major red flag. This girl has so many issues.’”

“So, as a woman, if you introduce a bunch of men or some men to your kid, you’re bad,” Nikki added. “I’m now a woman who has red flags because I’m choosing not to introduce someone to my kid.”

Chigvintsev and Nikki were married for two years before they decided to go their separate ways. However, her divorce is not making her give up hope on love and when she finds the right person, they will get the honor of meeting her son when she feels the time is right.

“If I fall in love with someone and it’s an incredible connection and I know that in my heart I want to spend the rest of my life with this person. I know that God will give me the feeling that it will be time for this person to meet my son,” she explained. “That’ll be a year. That’ll be two years. That will be a time that I don’t know because that is in God’s hands, and so I don’t care what people say. I will always make the remark of years and years and years.”

At this time Nikki appears to be single as does her ex-husband. He has not commented on Nikki's recent remarks about a potential boyfriend of the WWE Hall of Famer's meeting their son.