Over the past few weeks, there has been a growing wave of rumors suggesting a possible romantic involvement between WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Philadelphia Eagles player Cooper DeJean.

However, while their relationship rumors grow strong, DeJean's team Eagles, suffered a weak playoff defeat. Going against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles lost 19-23. Following the upset, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella appeared on SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, where they discussed the loss (quotes via SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show.)

“I really feel bad for our players. I feel so bad for them because we honestly have an insanely talented team and you can't help but feel some can come from certain coaching decisions. I don't mean coaching from the top, but like, when you're the best, when you're the greatest, people want you to lose. We have standout stars that people talk about and other teams don't. They don't have that. You might have good players,” Nikki Bella said.

While there have been no confirmations regarding the two dating, Bella once publicly addressed her romantic life situation.

Nikki Bella once addressed romantic Cooper DeJean rumors

Last month, in Dec. 2025, while discussing her romantic life on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella opened up about her recent relationship situation.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” Bella said on the podcast. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.

Speculation emerged concerning Bella and DeJean's romantic status after the WWE Hall of Famer posted a photograph from her visit to Philadelphia, where she was captured near DeJean's locker.