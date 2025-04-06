Normani already has plans for her wedding with DK Metcalf which includes a celebrity officiant.

In an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the “Motivation” singer shared who she would love to officiate her wedding. The former Fifth Harmony singer and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver got engaged last month after dating for two years.

In Hudson's Shake It or Share It? segment, Normani was asked, “What celebrity would you want to officiate your wedding?”

Without hesitation, Normani brightly responded, “Ciara, easy. Full circle.”

Normani is referencing how the “Goodies” singer set her and Metcalf after the NFL player was pursuing her for awhile but she was in another relationship. However, she later had Ciara reach out about him and the rest is history.

“Then C[iara], she kept texting me,” she told Apple Music in an interview. “She had an alcohol brand that she was releasing, but she was really adamant about me coming. Very adamant…When I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s going to be there.’ I said, ‘OK, I see. I see what she was trying to do here.’ They did the same to him once he was already there. They was playing Cupid. But it worked.”

After the two got engaged, Metcalf and Normani shared the good news with both Ciara and her husband New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson.

[Russell] and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!!” she wrote in the caption of the screenshot of all four of them on TikTok. “This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!”

Normani Speaks On Proposal Surprise By DK Metcalf

Normani recently shared that she was completely surprised at Metcalf's proposal last month. The wide receiver proposed to the singer in Houston with her friends and family around originally under the guise that they would be celebrating his sister's birthday.

“I’m like, dang, I hope I don’t ruin the surprise… I thought I was in on the surprise, but I got surprised,” Normani told Hudson.

Metcalf decorated the Houston home with dozens of flowers with notes in them that spoke of their relationship. The NFL star also hired a pianist and violinist for the proposal.

“He really did it up for me,” she said.

The “Candy Paint” singer was in complete shock and was not expecting it at all.

“I had absolutely no idea,” she said of the proposal. “As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was me.”

To add to the shock value, Metcalf designed the four-carat engagement ring on his own without Normani's input to really give her something special. Jason Arasheben has worked with Metcalf on other jewerly design projects but this one was very special for the NFL star and he wanted to make sure the singer was shocked.

“That happens a lot, where we have someone that comes in, and he wants her to do all the heavy lifting as far as picking out the stone and the design and everything like that,” Arasheben explained to PEOPLE. “He just sits back and pays for it. This was very different. He wanted to make the decisions. He wanted to be in control of everything so that it would be a complete surprise to her.”