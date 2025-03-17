The “CEO of Sex,” Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon, better known for his role in the Jack Quaid-led Novocaine, has reacted to the viral meme.

Speaking to ScreenRant with his Novocaine co-star Ray Nicholson, Batalon was asked about the meme. He cracked up upon it being asked, “What the f**k?” he asked while laughing. Nicholson was also curious about the meme. “I've been wanting to ask you that, too,” he quipped.

“First of all, it's an honor,” Batalon said. “I feel like people come to me for sex advice all the time.”

#Novocaine's Jacob Batalon lets @AshCrossan know what he thinks of the CEO of Sex meme 😆

Batalon was not sure what to think upon first seeing it. He figured it was said ironically, but he would not turn down such a nickname.

“Honestly? Not sure,” Batalon said about his thoughts when he first saw the meme. “It kind of seems like it was an ironic thing, but also, I'm not gonna turn it down.

“Also, my fiancée was very much intrigued by it. She's like, I don't want to get into this. But now she's engaged,” he added with a laugh.

Who is the “CEO of Sex,” Jacob Batalon?

The face of the “CEO of Sex” meme Jacob Batalon is best known for his roles in the MCU's Spider-Man series and Novocaine. He made his acting debut in 2017, appearing in North Woods.

His breakthrough came that same year when he starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Michael Keaton. He played Ned Leeds, Peter Parker's best friend.

He would return to the role a year later in Avengers: Infinity War. Batalon had a brief cameo before Peter went on his mission. He would also have a cameo in Endgame the following year.

His next major role in the MCU would be in 2019's Far from Home. Once again, Batalon returned as Ned in the second Holland-led Spider-Man adventure.

Two years later, he would once again play Ned in No Way Home. The Spider-Man movie grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide at the box office and was a big hit.

In between the Spider-Man movies, Batalon also starred in Blood Fest, Banana Split, and Let It Snow. More recently, he has starred in the likes of Shortcomings, Lift, and Tarot.

Novocaine and his other projects

Currently, he is promoting Novocaine. He plays Roscoe Dixon in the action flick. Roscoe is the best friend of Jack Quaid's Nathan Caine, who had never met in person prior to the events of the movie. They were strictly online gaming buddies.

Additionally, Batalon led the Syfy series Reginald the Vampire in the title role. The series aired for two seasons before being canceled. The second season concluded on July 10, 2024.

It is unknown if Batalon will return in the fourth Holland-led Spider-Man movie. Ned was put under a spell by Doctor Strange at the end of No Way Home which made him forget Peter and Spider-Man.

Zendaya's MJ, the third member of their friend group, will return, so perhaps Batalon will, too. Fans will have to wait until it swings into theaters to find out.