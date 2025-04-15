Offset is giving Cardi B his blessing on her rumored romance with Stefon Diggs.

Over the weekend, the rumored couple was seen hanging out at Coachella when a fan responded to a video of the two on how they feel Offset would react to the post.

“Offset punching air,” the fan commented on the post.

However, Offset, who was previously married to the WAP rapper — Cardi filed for divorce last year — commented on the post about his true feelings about his ex dating again.

“I'm happy for her !!” Offset replied via a screenshot reported by Complex.

Cardi B Goes Off On Offset

This reply from the Migos rapper is surprising, considering last month Cardi accused him of threatening her, ruining her Valentine's Day and allegedly sending sexual content to a man she was dating.

“I really want to tell you so much about this hating a** n***a because every single time that I find, like, peace… First of all, the way this man ruined my Valentine’s Day,” Cardi told fans via Instagram Live on Saturday, March 29. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was seen out with Diggs celebrating the holiday.

She continued: “And then, like, I really want to let y’all know the b***ha**ness that he f**king did a couple of days ago.”

Cardi continued hinting at the state of mental health Offset is facing or was in the past.

“You know what? I’m not even going to do it today. I’m going to tell you about his suicidal p***y a**,” Cardi added.

Additionally, Cardi accused the Migos rapper of sending a video of a sexual encounter to a man she was dating who fans presume to be Diggs.

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” alleged Cardi.

“He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi claimed during a Spaces conversation on X.

She also claimed that a woman close to Offset was helping him harass her.

“Him & his little pet been trolling me for the past 4 months,” she said, adding, “Leaving explicit voice notes telling me to stfu, disrespecting me.”

Cardi previously sued blogger Tasha K and won and now is threatening that she will sue her ex if he doesn't stop.

“This is my p****, I give it to whoever I want to,” said Cardi before explaining directly calling out Offset what she plans to do if the blogger won't leave her alone. “If that b**** don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last year after getting married in 2018. The former couple share three children together: daughters Kulture and Blossom and their son Wave. Their divorce has not yet been finalized.