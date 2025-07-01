Olivia Munn is reflecting on her past relationship with Aaron Rodgers and his public family rift. The couple dated from 2014 to 2017 when Rodgers was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. During that time, it was very public that Rodgers was not on the best of terms with his family, where fans accused Munn of causing the drama.

“There’s this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me,” the actress shared on the June 30 episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart.’”

While fans were blaming Munn for allegedly causing a rift in Rodgers' family, she admitted how annoyed she was that she wasn't given any credit for the success the Packers quarterback received and only

“During the time that I was with him, he had three hail marys, I think two NFC championships—not wins—but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard,” Munn said. “No one would want to talk about that. I didn’t get credit for any of the wins.”

While it's been nearly a decade since the two ended their relationship, Munn shares that details about their family drama will not beshared by her.

“People have speculated for many years what was the rift,” she said, “and I know, but I’m not saying because it’s not my story to tell.”

However, Rodgers did speak about the rift in his book, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,

“Thank God somebody had read it and said, ‘Oh, wait! Aaron speaks,’” she said on the podcast. “You’ve been asking for the longest time. This is the constant conversation. The man himself is saying it. They don’t want that answer.”

“I was really grateful that he did that,” Olivia continued. “Even if people didn’t want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said.”

Rodgers has not yet commented on Munn's response to his book reveal.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks On Family Drama

The public began to be aware of a rift between Aaron and his family when his younger brother Jordan was competing on The Bachelorette in 2016. It was JoJo Fletcher's season and Jordan ended up winning and proposing to Fletcher. However, during the hometown episode — where the Bachelorette or Bachelor goes to the hometowns of their last four connections — Munn and Aaron were not present during the family dinner.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained on the show at the time. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

“It’s something we don’t really like to talk about a whole lot,” Luke told Fletcher. “It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] — we miss our brother. I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

In the Netflix series, Aaron Rodgers: The Enigma, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared if there will ever be common ground between him and his family in the future.

“People ask me, like, is there hope for a reconciliation? I say, ‘Yeah, of course, of course,’” Aaron says. “I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill-will on them at all. It’s more like this: We’re just different steps on the timeline of our own journeys.”