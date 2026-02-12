Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein addressed newly released Justice Department files that show he met with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2012, years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor, FrontOfficeSports reports.

Emails included in the document release indicate that Rubenstein and Epstein met once and discussed a possible follow up. A spokesperson for Rubenstein told Front Office Sports that he held a single 20 minute meeting at Carlyle’s office at the request of intermediaries who sought his involvement in philanthropic efforts. The spokesperson said Rubenstein did not pursue any initiatives and had no further interaction beyond that meeting.

The correspondence began in the summer of 2012 when Boris Nikolic introduced the two men by email. Nikolic described Epstein as a close friend and suggested the meeting. Nikolic, who previously served as a science adviser to Bill Gates, later told The Wall Street Journal that Epstein manipulated those around him and that he regretted the association.

In November 2012, Epstein wrote to Rubenstein thanking him for the meeting and referencing former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak’s travel schedule. Rubenstein replied that he appreciated the chance to meet and noted that he followed developments in Washington. Two weeks later, Epstein sent an article about Barak stepping away from politics. Rubenstein responded with a short note asking about dinner plans. A spokesperson said a suggested meeting between Rubenstein and Barak never occurred.

Additional Emails Raise Questions

The files also show that Epstein and Nikolic discussed Rubenstein before the meeting took place. In a 2011 exchange, Epstein referenced Rubenstein while discussing possible donations connected to Harvard’s Kennedy School. In August 2012, Epstein asked Nikolic whether he should call Rubenstein for coffee and received advice to wait.

One July 2012 email included a photo sent by a woman identified only as “Sarah K.” Epstein forwarded the message to Nikolic and referenced Rubenstein in the subject line. Nikolic replied briefly. Rubenstein’s spokesperson said he never received or saw that email.

Court records in a separate criminal case identified Sarah Kellen as a longtime Epstein associate. A federal judge in the case involving Ghislaine Maxwell described Kellen as a criminally responsible participant in Epstein’s crimes.

Rubenstein, who co founded the Carlyle Group and purchased the Orioles in a 2024 deal valuing the franchise at $1.7 billion, has not faced allegations tied to the emails. His spokesperson maintained that the interaction amounted to an isolated meeting.