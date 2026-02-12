Despite a statement by the New York Giants calling owner Steve Tisch's relations with Jeffrey Epstein “brief” amidst the files released that tied Tisch to him, a new report from The Athletic suggests otherwise.

The Athletic's latest report details the longstanding relationship between Tisch and Epstein, who were first put in touch in 2013. According to The Athletic, “within three weeks” of their first meeting, they were exchanging emails about women in “ribald terms.”

Epstein then began sending Tisch potential prospects. He named “an aspiring actress with a '10 a**' and an “exotic” Tahitian woman, to name a few. Epstein was somewhat self-aware, as he asked Tisch to “send me a number to call I don't like records of these conversations.”

This didn't stop their email exchanges, though: “I am happy to have you as a new but obviously shared interest friend,” Epstein wrote to Tisch.

Over the coming weeks and months, The Athletic notes that Epstein introduced Tisch to “at least four women.” While none of the women responded to messages from The Athletic, an attorney representing one of them claimed that their client “endured substantial abuse at the hands of Epstein.”

One of the women detailed their experience with an “American producer” in 2013 in New York. The Athletic notes that Tisch was renting a $60,000 a month penthouse in the Trump Park Avenue building at this time.

After the producer asked about the woman's career aspirations, they began to explain. However, they realized the producer wasn't “truly listening.”

The producer then made an advance on the woman after putting a bike race on TV, putting his hand on the woman's thigh. The woman told him no, but the producer replied, “You are a very smart girl.” The woman then ran to the elevator and left.

Epstein then berated the woman for leaving in a phone call afterward. “He told me that I was an idiot,” the woman recalled, “that I was never going to make anything of my life.”

In May 2013, Epstein referred another woman to Tisch. The Giants owner tried to meet the woman, allegedly inviting her to Boston several times, to no avail.

A woman whom The Athletic notes Epstein wanted to find “friends in Kiev that can be part of the family” was also an aspiring actress. After meeting Tisch, the woman stated he had “been so weird.” He wanted to take their relationship to the next step, something the woman wasn't comfortable with.

“I won’t forgive myself… he’ll just suck my youth without helping me,” she wrote to Epstein.

After this, Epstein's attempts at finding suitors for Tisch “withered.” According to The Athletic, the last exchange between them was in August 2017.