O'Shea Jackson Jr. who is an avid NBA fan and the son of hip-hop icon Ice Cube, was stunned by the NBA when it came down to the championship merchandise. The Oklahoma City Thunder made history with their first NBA Championship win since the franchise relocated from Seattle in 2008. On Sunday (June 22), the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, winning 103-91.

However, while players were speaking with reporters as they put on their celebratory gear, the internet — including Jackson Jr. — was not excited for the champion's new merchandise.

“YO WTF IS UP WITH THE NBA BRO,” Jackson Jr. posted on X.

“The nba are wild as f**k for giving the thunder these trash a** championship hats what is this the 1980s lmao,” one fan wrote on X in response to the merch.

“Look like one of those hats you see behind the counter at the gas station,” another fan reacted.

“That's a championship hat!” a fan responded with a photo of NBA icon Michael Jordon holding up his 1987 NBA MVP award wearing the championship hat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Thunder Championship Win

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Thunder was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. Gilgeous-Alexander who averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals was also named the 2025 NBA Finals MVP. His Finals MVP win was historic as he became the first player in 25 years to win the NBA regular season MVP, the scoring title, and the NBA Finals MVP in the same season. The last person to win that feat was Shaquille O'Neal in the 1999-2000. Gilgeous-Alexander also joins NBA greats such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Michael Jordan who won all three awards four times. Only 11 players have made this accomplishment in the league.

Shortly after the NBA Finals win, Gilgeous-Alexander shared how proud he was of his teammates.

“So much weight off my shoulders. So much stress relieved,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “No matter what, you go into every night wanting to win. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. … So proud of this group. Wouldn't want to do it with any other group in the world. Feels good to be a champion.”