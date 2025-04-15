Paige Spiranac had herself a moment at this year’s Masters — and so did Rory McIlroy. But for Spiranac, it wasn’t just about McIlroy clinching the career Grand Slam in a dramatic playoff against Justin Rose. It was about how the moment unfolded without a sea of phones blocking the view, per Yahoo.

“Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones,” Spiranac posted on X. “It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present.” Her comment echoed the sentiment shared by many who believe the Masters’ no-phone policy preserves the purity of the event. And if there was ever a day to be present, it was Sunday, April 13.

McIlroy’s performance was nothing short of cinematic. After a rocky start that included a double bogey on the first hole, he rallied with clutch birdies and held off Rose in a sudden-death playoff. The final putt wasn’t just historic, it was euphoric — and captured entirely by the eyes of those in attendance, not their screens.

The green jacket and the big “I told you so”

For Spiranac, McIlroy’s victory was also a win of her own. Back in February during Super Bowl week, she called it: “I say this every single year, but Rory is going to win the green jacket. It will hit one year, I promise.” That promise finally paid off.

Happy Masters Week!⛳️ pic.twitter.com/Y3ldsxyFXJ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Not to make this about myself but I did pick Rory to win,” she reminded followers after the tournament. “Starting the major season off right.” The golf influencer’s prediction added to the celebration, as fans applauded both her foresight and the thrilling conclusion at Augusta National.

While the rest of the sports world may not adopt the Masters’ phone-free tradition anytime soon, Paige Spiranac’s take has certainly reignited the debate. And after a weekend like this, maybe she’s onto something.