Tiger Woods was arrested for a DUI last month, and now has an additional citation has been added.

Woods is facing charges for his DUI charge, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test. Now, he is being cited with careless driving, according to court records, per People.

Last month, the five-time Masters champion allegedly attempted to pass a truck when he clipped the back of the truck's trailer, which resulted in his car rolling over. There has since been newly-released body cam footage of the arrest where the officer gave his sobriety tests and shared that his “normal faculties are impaired,” which led to his arrest. He took a breathalyzer, which came back negative, but it was later found that the pills that were located in his left pocket were identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to the DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He is now seeking treatment in a rehabilitation center outside of the country.

Woods' lawyer Douglas Duncan claimed that the pro golfer is in an “urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States,” according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment,” Duncan further claimed.

“Based upon Defendant’s treating physician’s opinions, inpatient treatment at the out of country treatment facility is medically necessary due to the Defendant’s complexity, and need for an intensive highly individualized and medically integrated program,” the documents added.

Duncan previously represented Woods back in 2017 for another DUI charge. At the time of the 2017 incident, he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts in that case — DUI, reckless driving, and improper stopping.