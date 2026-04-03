Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce might have a surprise up their sleeves for the 2026 Masters.

The prestigious golf tournament takes place April 9–12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, and the NFL stars might be nearly two years apart, but they could be twinning for the event.

“Should we get matching green jackets?” Travis asked Jason in a podcast clip released on April 2. Travis was referencing the iconic Masters Green Jacket, which is presented to the winning golfer of the tournament.

While fans most likely would have laughed at Travis' idea, Jason was hesitant in his reply.

“That's foul play?!” questioned Travis. “That's what I'm saying,” he added with a smile.

Jason jokingly reacted to Travis' attempt at the sartorial move,”You can't get a green jacket! You can't imitate a green jacket.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center compared Travis' idea to wearing gold medals at the Summer or Winter Olympics, which is their equivalent to a green jacket at the Masters. After hearing Jason's explanation, Travis came in with another idea.

“Alright, can we do gold jackets?” asked Travis, adding, “And just tell everybody that line whenever they ask us, ‘So, what's with the gold jackets?' Green jacket, gold jacket, who gives a s—‘?” he joked.

Jason began laughing and decided to just give in on the idea, “Matching jackets doesn't sound bad,” he shared.

During the Masters this year, Jason will be working as an on-course reporter during the Masters Par 3 Contest, per Front Office Sports. While Travis won't be working the event, he has shared his love of golf over the years so it's not surprising that he would be interested in attending. Most recently, he went golfing with San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and the Minnesota Vikings' Robert Tonyan Jr., in Oregon last month. Travis also had another golf side quest when he appeared in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 among golf icons and stars Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and John Daly.

“That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” the tight end told Variety at the time. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”