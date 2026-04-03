Mother's Day is next month, but Tristan Thompson is giving the mothers of his children their flowers early.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star made an appearance on The Katie Miller podcast, where he shared how he navigates co-parenting with his children's mothers.

“I think all of us are mature enough to understand what's the most important thing, and it's our little tribe,” Thompson explained. “Yeah, I mean co-parenting is great. I mean, the mother of my children, they've been amazing. I think the beauty is that all of us are mature enough to understand that we all want to be great as parents and we're all on the same line of communication.”

Thompson has four children with three different women. His oldest child, son Prince Oliver, is shared with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. True and Tatum are his daughter and son, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

“We're all friends. We're all family,” he said. “At the end of the day, we're all family. We all have each other's contact info. We're all in a great place because I think that's the number one thing.”

“No matter how you chop it up and no matter how you want to put it together, we're all tied together,” he added. “We're all family, and our kids are all siblings, and they're going to be in each other's lives for a long time.”

Thompson added that they have the same common goal, which is to protect their children and do right by them. In turn, their co-parenting relationship has also made his life easier to navigate knowing that they all support one another.

“We've learned that we just want the best for our children, and it's very easy to co-parent when you have the same beliefs that you want best for the kids, and we're all mature enough to understand that,” he continued. “You know, life is life-ing, right? And I think as long as we have a strong support system and our tribe is tight and we have each other's back, that's the most beautiful thing. And I mean, shout out all, you know, shout out my my my kids' mothers. They're phenomenal. They're great. They make my life easy.”

Thompson posts his children and their cousins (Tatum and True have several cousins from their Kardashian side as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner have children and are often spotted with them at family events) onto his Instagram profile. The last time three of Thompson's children were all together were to celebrate Tatum's third birthday.

“Big hugs and kisses for my little Tatum’s Bday! I Love you forever young king This just the beginning more pics to come,” Thompson captioned the photo of Prince, Tatum, and True celebrating their birthday.

Theo, who Thompson welcomed with Nichols in December 2021, was not pictured and has not been seen on his social media. However, Thompson has not addressed his reasons despite several fans leaving comments about his son missing from photos.