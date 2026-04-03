If you're looking to get information about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding, then you are going to have to look elsewhere because the Kansas City Chiefs GM is not spilling it.

Brett Veach made an appearance on ESPN’s Peter Schrager's show, The Schrager Hour, where they had the annual NFL meetings in Arizona. However, when the questions turned from being about the upcoming NFL season to Kelce's personal life, he had no answer for the impending wedding.

“Um, we’ll see,” Veach said when asked if he would be attending their wedding. “Couldn’t say either way.”

Veach continued to keep his stance on whether he would be going or any other additional information when Schrager kept asking when he replied: “That’s like the hardest-hitting question you’ll ever ask me.”

“Off the record, you can ask me who we’re picking nine [during this month’s NFL draft], I’m going to tell you who we’re picking nine, I cannot disclose anything about the wedding,” Veach added.

Kelce and Swift had been dating for over two years when the three-time Super Bowl champion proposed in August 2025. The couple made the announcement on Instagram in a joint post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the post.

Kelce also had another announcement shared recently about another life change as he has accepted a three-year extension with the Chiefs. The contract is for a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season. Kelce is contracted to have $12 million with $3 million in incentives for his first year.

In a conversation with Pat McAfee, the Chiefs tight end shared that he knew he was coming back “about midway through [my 13th] season.”

“You gotta let the emotions clear and you gotta have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of [sic] emotions and they haven’t always played out the right way, so I think, taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season …” he continued.

The 2026-2027 season will be Kelce's 14th in the NFL.