Tiger Woods has support while he navigates his recovery following his DUI arrest.

Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump last year, and she is sticking by him. According to a source per TMZ, while there have been reports of a potential split between the two or a rift in their relationship, the outlet reports that “there's been no fighting, no arguing, and absolutely no talks of breaking up.”

This follows the two showing some PDA during his TGL Finals last month prior to his DUI arrest.

The professional golfer was arrested in Florida and is currently facing charges for his DUI charge, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test. On Thursday, April 2, Woods is also being cited with careless driving, according to court records, per People. Following his arrest, he took a breathalyzer, which came back negative. Law enforcement later found that the pills that were located in his left pocket were identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief.

Body cam footage showed that Woods claimed he was on the phone with President Donald Trump, the former father-in-law of Vanessa. She was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He is now seeking treatment in a rehabilitation center outside of the country. The professional golfer has since spoken out amid his arrest.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote on X on March 31. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Woods continued: “I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

This is the second time Woods has been arrested for a DUI. At the time of the 2017 incident, he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts in that case — DUI, reckless driving, and improper stopping.