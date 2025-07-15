The PGA TOUR is officially mixing laughs with laser focus in its latest venture, Truth or Putt. Hosted by comedian and digital force Druski, the series reimagines the athlete interview as a trick-shot putting game with real consequences, per Complex. Make the putt, skip the question. Miss it, and you're answering no matter how personal it gets.

This isn't your standard sit-down. It's a pop culture-meets-golf crossover built for the feed, presented by Dunkin’ and developed in partnership with ATTN:. It’s designed to break out of the clubhouse and land directly on the timelines of Gen Z and millennial fans. With short-form clips on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and X, the show blends viral challenge energy with the swagger of today’s TOUR stars.

The first season features Max Homa, Nick Dunlap, and Min Woo Lee. Their personalities shine through as Druski keeps them laughing and, more often than not, spilling. “Participating in Truth or Putt was an absolute blast,” said Dunlap. “Druski had us laughing non-stop and I cannot wait for fans to see the finished product.” Lee echoed the excitement, calling the experience a fun new way to connect with fans on social media.

A new playbook for golf content

Neal, a PGA TOUR executive, explained the vision clearly. “The PGA TOUR is always looking for new ways to entertain our current fans while drawing in new ones, and Truth or Putt is the latest opportunity for us to deliver our players and their engaging personalities to an ever-growing audience.”

Taryn Crouthers, President of ATTN:, said the show reflects the future of sports media. “This is what the next generation of sports content looks like, fast, fearless, and built for the feed.” And with Dunkin’ releasing limited-edition Truth or Putt merchandise to mark the launch, the brand power is already in motion.

Episodes will drop weekly across PGA TOUR and ATTN: platforms. The debut with Max Homa is already live, while Dunlap and Lee will follow on July 22 and July 29.