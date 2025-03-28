ESPN personality Erin Dolan made waves on MLB Opening Day — and not just for her usual betting insights. Dolan, the rising star and ESPN betting analyst, showed off a stunning throwback Phillies jacket to support boyfriend Alec Bohm as he and the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off their 2025 season on the road against the Washington Nationals. The varsity-style jacket featured the vintage burgundy-and-powder-blue Phillies color scheme, with block lettering and the iconic 1980s “P” logo — a hit among fans and followers alike on social media.

Dolan and Bohm went Instagram official in epic fashion back in February, appearing together at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans as they cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, she’s been a visible supporter, often appearing at spring training and regular-season games in full Phillies gear. On Opening Day, her fashion sense once again matched the moment.

And Bohm? He matched it with performance. The Phillies’ third baseman — whose name had swirled in trade rumors all offseason — came through in a huge way during extra innings. With the game tied 3-3 in the 10th, Bohm ripped a two-run double to left-center that ultimately proved to be the game-winning hit. J.T. Realmuto followed with a two-RBI triple to seal the 7-3 victory.

Alec Bohm shines in Phillies extra-inning win against the Nationals

“For three months this offseason, Alec Bohm had no idea where he'd be on Opening Day,” Bryce Harper said after the win. “A lot of guys in here, including myself, we love that kid. He plays the game hard and understands what it takes. He just needs to not put too much pressure on himself and enjoy what he does.”

The clutch hit capped a rollercoaster opener for the Phillies, who struck out 19 times — a franchise record for a team that won on Opening Day. Washington’s starter MacKenzie Gore was lights-out, striking out 13 in just five innings, but Bohm’s poise and plate discipline eventually helped turn the tide in extras.

“Doing hard things only makes you a better person,” Bohm told The Athletic earlier this spring, referencing the ups and downs of his career. “So I think dealing with all the hard s**t only makes all the good stuff feel even better, you know?”

That sentiment rang true Thursday, as the Phillies — and Bohm — battled through offensive struggles and late-game pressure to pull out the win. With Bohm expected to be a major piece of the lineup in 2025, his strong start is encouraging for a team looking to return to October glory.

And while the pressure is high — Bohm is playing on a one-year, $7.7 million deal — support from fans and Dolan alike continues to surround him. The Phillies are off Friday before continuing their opening series in D.C. this weekend. But after Bohm’s big moment, one thing’s clear: he’s right where he belongs — both in the lineup and in Philly.