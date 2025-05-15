Larsa Pippen is finally coming clean about her whirlwind romance with NBA guard Malik Beasley, and she’s not sugarcoating her regrets. “That was a mistake,” Pippen said bluntly during a recent interview with Jason Lee, citing “COVID brain” as part of the reason she got involved with Beasley while he was still legally married, per PageSix.

The two made headlines in late 2020 after being spotted holding hands in a Miami mall. Beasley’s wife at the time, Montana Yao, was reportedly blindsided, filing for divorce soon after. Pippen insists Beasley told her he was already separated, saying, “They had issues before. It had nothing to do with me.” Still, the backlash came hard and fast.

According to Larsa, the two only met on the day those infamous photos were taken, which makes the whole ordeal feel even more impulsive. “He was there, he was on me,” she told Lee. “And I thought, ‘OK, come see me.’” Just four months later, the fling fizzled out.

After the storm, clarity — and a little defiance

Despite the controversy, Pippen hasn’t changed her outlook on who she dates. Now with Haitian-American hooper Jeff Coby, she brushed off criticism with a defiant edge. “Who am I supposed to date? The landscaper?” she quipped, challenging the idea that women in the spotlight owe anyone an explanation for their love lives.

She also addressed the awkward situation that unfolded when Beasley briefly became teammates with her son, Scotty Pippen Jr., on the Lakers. “They had a conversation, and it was fine,” she said. “It wasn’t like we had a really bad breakup.”

Larsa Pippen, who was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for over two decades, says she’s confident, single, and not short on attention. “Guys like me because I’m fun, I’ve got good energy, and I don’t need anything from anybody.”

From Real Housewives drama to Pistons headlines, Larsa’s love life keeps turning heads—but now she’s the one holding the mic, telling her side on her own terms.