Larsa Pippen is one lucky lady because her boyfriend already wants to put a ring on it. Pippen is currently dating former basketball player Jeff Coby, and they have reportedly been dating since the top of the year.

TMZ caught up with Coby on Sunday night when he confessed that he and Larsa are set to get married in November.

“It's going to be a beautiful marriage,” he said.

Last month, The Real Housewives of Miami star and the former basketball pro made their red carpet debut when they attended the event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles after they had been rumored to be dating for a couple of months.

Pippen previously had a relationship with Marcus Jordan — NBA legend Michael Jordan's son. However, the two split after less than two years together because Pippen wanted to focus on some personal goals. She always was okay with just being single for a bit.

“I already feel full from my last relationship,” Pippen said, seemingly about Jordan. “I need to just focus on other things at this point. I am working, I am enjoying my family time. I'm good.”

Jordan and Pippen dated for nearly two years. The couple split in March 2024, but it doesn't seem like there were any regrets.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

Prior to dating Coby, she shared her fears when dating and it feels like the whole world is watching you.

“I feel like everyone will end up knowing my business,” Larsa said last year on the Going Rogue podcast.

“If you get to meet someone and you want to see if you even like them in that way, as soon as you’re seen out with that person, you were linked to that person forever,” she explained. “So I definitely feel like I need to be more cautious going into a new relationship.”

Before Pippen was dating Jordan, she was previously married to Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen. Larsa and Scottie share four children: Scottie Pippen Jr., Justin Pippen, Sophia Pippen, and Preston Pippen. Lasa and Scottie finalized their divorce in 2021 after nearly 19 years of marriage.

As for Coby, his dating history has not yet been publicized.

Larsa Pippen Shares Dating Plans

Before Larsa and Coby went red carpet official she told the Going Rogue podcast what she looks forward to finding her perfect pertner. “OK, I’m building a man: I want a tall, cute, fun, handsome, smart, independent leader,” she began. “Is that possible?”

Pippen continued, “I feel like the top three qualities in a guy that I'm really attracted to are probably like successful, smart and driven. … I want to be with a guy that’s a boss … that can lead me. I want to be led.”

She also addressed how she would be changing her choices when she decides to date again and what she will avoid.

“I think from my last relationship, it was so public that I think in this chapter of my life, I want to keep certain things to myself and not be so overly open because it just didn’t work out well for me, my last situation,” she told Virtual Reali-Tea last year.

The TV personality added, “I think I want to get to know people, go on dates, and then once I figure it out, the vibe with the person, then maybe [I'll] be open to sharing.”