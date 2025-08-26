Following Rampage Jackson's son, Raja's brutal attack on Syko Stu over the weekend, the authorities have reportedly gotten involved.

According to TMZ, the LAPD is investigating the incident. At this time, no arrests have been made.

A source close to the event told the outlet that after Raja threw punches at an unconscious Syko Stu he can “guarantee” that Raja “will never again be allowed at KnokX Pro wrestling match following what the organizers condemned as a ‘selfish, irresponsible act of violence.'”

Syko Stu's brother gives a health update on the wrestler

Syko Stu's brother, Andrew, updated fans on his brother's condition following the attack.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu. Please continue to keep him in your prayers,” Andrew wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

He added that Syko Stu (whose real name is Stewart Smith) is “currently stable but in critical care.”

“At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support,” Andrew continued.

Andrew made sure to add that there are no GoFundMe page set up for the wrestler and warned fans to not donate to them as they are not associated with the Smith family.

Rampage Jackson speaks out

Raja's father, who is a MMA icon, was the first to speak out about the incident on X.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” Rampage wrote on the Kick livestream that happened on Saturday (Aug. 23). “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback' in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show.”

Rampage shared that he is disappointed in how his son behaved in the ring.

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.,” he continued.”I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!”

The MMA icon shared that there could have been other factors that contributed to Raja's behavior but still there is no excuse.

“He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation,” he added.

Raja went viral after punching an unconscious Syko Stu multiple times and was later dragged off of him by two other wrestlers. He has not spoken out about he incident at this time.