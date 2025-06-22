Los Angeles Rams' Jake Funk and a former Bachelor Nation star are starting their family.

The pair who got married in Italy next year are expecting a baby.

“We found out we were expecting during a trip to Dubai,” Sluss tells PEOPLE. “It was such an unexpected and joyful surprise! A moment we'll always treasure. I will be sharing Jake's reaction video soon, it was so funny!”

Sluss and Funk are expecting to become first-time parents in November to their little one. She told the outlet that they decided to share the good news when their families could all get together.

“We waited until I was around 12 weeks, once I started feeling a bit better,” Sluss says. “We shared the news at a family party, and it was the best surprise! Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive.”

In a joint Instagram post, Sluss and Funk shared their pregnancy announcement. The couple was matching in all-white outfits as the first photo showed Funk kneeling in front of Sluss, kissing her growing belly. Sluss and Funk took several photos on the white sanded beach with two photos of Funk standing behind Sluss, another with him kissing on top of her head while she looked into the camera and the last one showed a solo shot of Sluss with her back facing the camera to show off the beaded pattern on her dress.

“Each day growing you is a blessing [white heart]. God’s plan is more perfect than we ever imagined. We know God is in this story, and we can’t wait to meet you,” the caption read.

She told PEOPLE that she is “feeling great” as she is in the middle of her second trimester.

“The first trimester was all about rest and sticking to the basics – work, walks, and taking care of Dash,” she explains. “I had a lot of food aversions, and almost everything tasted off except fruit (which I've always loved!).”

They already have an idea of what kind of name that they will be giving their little one.

“We've started talking names and love the idea of choosing one that's meaningful and tied to family in some way,” Sluss tells the outlet.

After her stint with Bachelor nation, Sluss has used her platform to become a social influencer. She still plans to use her channels to document her journey by first prepping for a safe arrival.

“As first-time parents, we've been doing our homework and being super intentional about everything that will go in and on our little one,” she explains of the nutritional priority she is taken into consideration. “With our baby arriving in November, right when cough, cold and flu season kicks into high gear, it was important for us to be prepared.”

Right now though they are in a baby bliss and are “so thankful” to be expecting a child together.

“Becoming parents is the greatest gift, and we're just in awe of God's goodness in this season,” Sluss said.

As for Funk, he will have a little less time in his schedule as the Los Angeles Rams officially begin training camp on July 22. Their first regular season game will be on Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans.