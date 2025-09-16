Molly Qerim’s long run with ESPN is coming to a close. The network announced Monday night that the veteran host will step away from First Take at the end of the year, ending a near decade-long presence on the morning debate table, per Yahoo.

Molly Qerim confirmed her exit from First Take and ESPN on her IG story in this heartfelt message ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3l9tTVFJ3W — Chandler Keaton Jackson-Hardy (@Chandler111798) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Qerim joined ESPN in 2006 and became the lead host of First Take in 2015. She shared an emotional message on Instagram, saying she felt honored to have guided one of the most talked-about shows in sports television. She thanked fans and colleagues for their support and reflected on the unforgettable moments she had while working alongside Stephen A. Smith and a rotating cast of analysts.

Her departure leaves ESPN with a big decision. Qerim was more than just a moderator. She kept the show balanced, challenged the panelists, and added humor when debates got heated. Whoever steps into her chair will inherit both the spotlight and the pressure.

Candidates who could take the seat

Article Continues Below

Courtney Cronin

At 35, Cronin has steadily grown her profile at ESPN after covering the Vikings and Bears as an NFL reporter. She has filled in for Qerim on several occasions, earning positive reactions from viewers. Social media users praised her energy and depth of knowledge, with many calling for her to become a permanent fixture. Cronin has the journalistic background and poise to hold her own with Smith, making her a strong option.

Peter Schrager

Schrager left NFL Network earlier this year to join ESPN, quickly slotting into Get Up and First Take. His polished style and NFL expertise caught attention, with ESPN leadership labeling him an immediate impact talent. Schrager’s future at the network remains fluid, but if his rumored solo project does not materialize, a permanent role on First Take could provide stability. His charisma and versatility make him more than a moderator, he could add his own perspective to the mix.

Shae Peppler Cornette

Cornette has already emerged as a go-to fill-in when Qerim was unavailable. She has also taken on ambitious projects like SportsCenter’s “50 Days in 50 States” series, showcasing her on-air presence. Some viewers have compared her directly to Qerim, not always favorably, but others praised her composure and ability to command the set. Cornette’s familiarity with the show’s dynamic makes her a natural candidate.

ESPN’s decision will shape the next era of First Take. Whoever takes over must not only moderate debates but also carry the energy and chemistry that has kept the program at the center of sports conversation.