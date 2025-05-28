The celebrities were out to support the WNBA.

Actress Paige Hurd was out with her fiancé, Phoenix Suns Royce O'Neale, and his teammate, Oso Ighodaro, at the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky game. Hurd was seen wearing a bucket hat and matching sweatshirt as she took videos of the game. O'Neale was also in a casual fit as well in a cap that read “Be a good person.” Ighodaro also kept it casual with a white t-shirt and gold chain.

Look who's in the house 🙌 Actress Paige Hurd and @Suns players Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro are courtside to watch the Mercury host the Sky! CHI-PHX | League Pass pic.twitter.com/8kLKQOWuM9 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Royce O'Neale and Paige Hurd Get Engaged

O'Neale and Hurd broke the internet when they announced their engagement. The couple only recently decided to share they were in a relationship during the holiday season when they shared photos of them in matching pajamas. Both O'Neale and Hurd spoke to PEOPLE about how their magical engagement that took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in March.

“I was feeling nervous because I wasn’t trying to give off any nerve-wracking behavior or give any signs that something was up,” O'Neale tells PEOPLE. “I was really excited because I knew Paige wasn’t expecting it and wanted it to be a huge, special surprise.”

O'Neale's wishes were granted when Hurd said “yes” and was complete amazement.

“During the proposal I was in such shock, it took me about a full minute to stand to my feet,” says Hurd.

“After the proposal I was the happiest I have ever been in my life because she said ‘yes,' ” the Suns' forward said. “The proposal was a great surprise, and she was so shocked that it happened after the whole dinner thinking it was gonna be another time.”

O'Neale was confident that he was going to propose to the Power actress last fall.

“I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her,” he says. “We spent a lot of time together, traveled together, lived together, been around each other’s families and closest friends, learned about each other, and loved being with one another all the time.”

Article Continues Below

“I’m over the moon and so happy,” the actress says.

O'Neale manifested that he was going to date Hurd since she has had a “crush” on the actress since he was a kid.

“She was my lifelong crush,” he says. “Couple years ago me and my friends were talking, I mentioned to them one day I will meet her, date her and marry her. Of course they thought I was joking, but I was serious — it was just the fact we had to meet each other in person.”

While Hurd was not looking to date when the two met in 2024 it was a surprise to her as well but they were able to make a great bond.

“I had just vowed to myself and my therapist I was not dating for a while,” Hurd recalls. “I was fasting and on my walk with God and boom there’s Royce. Nice as can be, but I just said we could be friends. After a while he won me over, and we have been truly inseparable ever since. That’s my best friend first.”

Hurd shared that she was sure of O'Neale was the one last summer.

“I’m beyond lucky and blessed. Royce is the most thoughtful, down-to-earth, gentle man I’ve ever known and I couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with him,” Hurd says. “I believe deep down I knew for a while, but for sure in August of last year.”

As of now, there are no wedding plans that have been made public. The Suns are not in the playoffs this season so they will have another shot in the winter. Hurd on the other hand, just starred in BET's The Accused and according to her IMDB she is in post-production for another project titled, To Get Her.