J. Cole is finally cashing in on a basketball promise, and fans in China wasted no time turning his arrival into a moment. ESPN reported on April 1 that the North Carolina rapper signed with the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the CBA, a move that quickly lit up social media after clips showed him stepping into the arena to a roaring welcome.

Video shared by HoopsChina and the league’s Instagram account showed Cole getting flowers after arriving in Nanjing, per Revolt. Another clip captured him walking out for pregame warmups as the crowd erupted. One more moment that spread fast online showed him signing a vinyl for a fan, adding a personal touch to a debut that already carried plenty of buzz.

The excitement makes sense. Cole is not treating this like a random stunt. According to Shams Charania, he had already committed to playing a few games for the team last year, and now he is following through.

Why the moment caught fire

Cole recently explained the thinking behind this late-career basketball chapter during a sit-down with Cam’ron on “Talk With Flee.” He said the opportunity comes from a simple desire to test himself one more time.

“The basketball s**t is like me just trying to scratch a last itch,” Cole said, later adding that this may be his “last shot” as he gets older.

He also made clear that fans should not expect a long run. With the 2025-26 season already deep underway, Cole said he plans to show up and play only “a couple of games.” He admitted he is not in peak shape because of work tied to The Fall-Off, but he still wants to honor his word and enjoy the experience.

That honesty, mixed with the cheers that greeted him in China, helped make his first entrance feel bigger than a normal pregame appearance.