For a few hours, tennis fans believed Serena Williams had sparked the start of a comeback. ESPN reported that she reentered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s registered testing pool, a required step for any player who wants to return to competition. The listing, which appeared in the agency’s latest update dated Oct. 6, generated immediate headlines because Williams officially stepped away from the sport in 2022 after the US Open.

The Athletic added more fuel when it noted her name on the reinstatement list. Supporters quickly pointed back to her recent videos on social media, where she hit balls on court with her youngest daughter. Her actions implied a tease at the very least. People wondered if this was the first real sign that the 23-time major champion wanted to play again. Reporters reached out to her longtime agent Jill Smoller, who had not responded at the time.

According to AP News, the ITIA confirmed the development through spokesman Adrian Bassett, who said Williams was “on the list and back in the testing pool.” That detail ramped up the frenzy. Under ITIA protocol, a player who declares retirement can return only after reentering the program and completing six months of testing with full location reporting requirements.

Fans connected the dots. Then Serena herself erased the entire storyline.

At 11:58 AM, she posted on X, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” bringing the speculation to an abrupt stop. One sentence ended the excitement that had already taken over social media and sports shows.

Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy- — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 2, 2025

How the comeback talk escalated so quickly

Williams never announced anything about a return, yet the combination of her testing pool status and the family court videos created a perfect storm. It also happened while her sister Venus Williams continues to compete at 45. Venus even told reporters during the US Open that she always misses her younger sister on tour and that Serena would “let y’all know” if she ever decided to play again.

Turns out, Serena did let everyone know. The answer was simply no.