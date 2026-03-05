Mattel is putting a new spotlight on women who changed their industries, and Serena Williams sits at the center of that launch.

Ahead of International Women's Day, the company announced its first Barbie Dream Team, a global initiative that honors women whose work reaches beyond their original fields, per Madamenoir. Serena joins a select international class that includes Mexican driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, each receiving a custom doll inspired by their personal journeys.

Mattel designed Serena’s doll with a sharp black and white blazer and signature curls, leaning into the image she has built since stepping deeper into business leadership after tennis. The look reflects the confidence that has defined both her championships and her boardroom presence.

Barbie Honors Serena’s Business Impact

Serena’s selection goes beyond her 23 major singles titles. Mattel tied the recognition directly to her work through Serena Ventures, the investment firm she launched in 2014.

That firm has backed more than 60 companies, including fintech names like Propel and CoinTracker, along with consumer brands such as Daily Harvest and MasterClass. The portfolio also reflects a deliberate mission, with more than half of those investments tied to women-led companies and nearly half connected to Black founders.

Mattel also highlighted that most of Serena Ventures’ funding supports underrepresented entrepreneurs, including Latino founders building early-stage companies.

Serena framed the honor through the women who shaped her long before trophies arrived.

“I have always drawn inspiration from the powerful women in my life, from my mom, sisters, and daughters to the dolls in my toy box growing up,” Williams said. “Now, I’m thrilled to be honored alongside this incredible group of female changemakers as part of the Barbie Dream Team.”

She added that she hopes girls feel pushed toward whatever drives them most, whether that means sports, business, or another ambition entirely.

Mattel plans to extend the campaign through Barbie Dream Days retail activations and the debut of Barbie Dream Fest, a multi-day fan experience built around women whose careers continue to reshape culture.