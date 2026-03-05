In the wake of reports of Britney Spears' DUI arrest, one of the former Super Bowl Halftime Show performer‘s reps provided a statement, condemning her actions.

The statement was shared with Variety, and Spears' rep was disappointed by her actions. They hope that this could lead to her turning the corner.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” the rep said. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being,” they continued.

Britney Spears' DUI arrest

Spears was arrested late around 9:30 pm in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026. She was booked a few hours later, around 3:00 am on Thursday, Mar. 5.

Since the reports surfaced, Spears was released from prison. Coming up, Spears is slated to appear in court on Monday, May 4, 2026.

At one time, Spears was viewed as the future of pop music. She released hit albums like Baby One More Time and Britney in the late '90s and early 2000s.

However, in 2008, Spears was placed under conservatorship. That was eventually dissolved in 2021, and two years later, she released her memoir.

The Woman in Me was released on Oct. 24, 2023, by Gallery Books. The book debuted atop the New York Times Best Seller list and has sold millions of copies. A movie adaptation will be directed by Jon M. Chu.

It has been years since Spears has released an album or toured. Her last album, Corporate Animals, was released in 2019. Spears last toured one year earlier in 2018, embarking on the Piece of Me Tour from July 12 to Oct. 21.