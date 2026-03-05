Cal State Bakersfield’s men’s basketball team did little to stand out in the Big West standings this season, but a criminal case involving a former staff member has pushed the program into national attention, ESPN reports.

According to details tied to the university’s internal response, former temporary assistant coach Kevin Mays became the focus of a police investigation after then-head coach Rod Barnes received an anonymous warning email in late August. The message alleged that Mays had operated as a pimp across multiple states and named a woman the sender claimed had been trafficked for months. The email ended with a stark warning written in capital letters: “FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL.”

Barnes reportedly forwarded the message to human resources, which then routed it to campus police, setting off an investigation that quickly widened beyond the original allegation.

Criminal case deepens scrutiny around Bakersfield athletics

Authorities later arrested Mays, who now faces 11 criminal and misdemeanor counts. Prosecutors listed felony accusations that include pimping, drug possession with intent to sell, and weapons-related offenses tied to automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines. Investigators also added charges involving hundreds of illicit images described in court filings as child sexual abuse material.

Mays has pleaded not guilty to every count. His attorney, David Torres, declined public comment when asked about the case.

The allegations arrived during a period when Bakersfield athletics already faced internal strain, with lawsuits, administrative turnover, and multiple investigations adding pressure across the department.

Before joining the coaching staff, Mays played for the school from 2014 through 2016. During that stretch, he publicly spoke about hopes of continuing his basketball career overseas, mentioning professional ambitions in both France and Italy.

School records show the university later hired him in a player-development role in 2019. In application materials, he emphasized mentorship and leadership, writing that he wanted to help young athletes navigate Division I life after benefiting from the same environment himself.

Background check now under renewed attention

University leadership has also faced questions about hiring oversight. Records indicate the school completed a criminal background review before Mays entered the department and found no issues at that time.

That earlier clearance now sits at the center of renewed scrutiny as the broader fallout continues to reach beyond the court.