Shaboozey is all for Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl 60 halftime performer.

Bad Bunny was announced as the next Super Bowl halftime performer, which has drawn a lot of criticism his way due to his songs being primarily in Spanish. However, Shaboozey finds that the NFL made an excellent choice in choosing the Puerto Rican rapper.

“I think it’s awesome,” Shaboozey told Billboard in a recent interview. “I think Bad Bunny’s awesome. I think he’s a global superstar, global icon — and an American citizen. There’s no better choice.”

“Any time a Bad Bunny song comes on, the whole place erupts,” the “Tipsey (Bar Song)” artist added.

Alongside Shaboozey, Jennifer Lopez — who co-headlined the Super Bowl with Shakira in 2020 — agreed with the NFL in picking Bad Bunny.

“Music and art transcends language. It doesn't matter. He's done that probably more than anybody of any generation,” the “On The Floor” singer said during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday, Oct. 9. “The Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people that don't know you. I'm sure there was people that didn't know me or Shakira or weren't fans of ours.”

Bad Bunny, alongside J Balvin, J. Lo's daughter Emme Muñiz, were special guests at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Who has complained about Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl?

The Trump administration has been threatening NFL fans that ICE would be present during the Super Bowl.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” longtime Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski said on the Oct. 1 episode of The Benny Show podcast. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.”

This comes after the “Monaco” artist revealed he would not be touring his Debí Tirar Más Fotos to not have any dates in the U.S. Despite the pushback, Bad Bunny recognizes the power behind his Super Bowl performance.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Super Bowl 2026 will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Feb. 8.