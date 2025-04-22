In the wake of the accusations and lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, his accuser, going by the pseudonym Jane Doe, has leaked audio of the alleged assault.

Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee, revealed the audio to TMZ Sports. The context is unclear, but the accuser asks Sharpe not to “manipulate” her. They are having a dispute, and Doe claims that he will get “mad” at anything she says.

“Oh, Lord have mercy,” Sharpe said to Doe. “If you say that word one more time, I'm going to f*****g choke the s**t out of you when I see you.”

The woman accusing #ShannonSharpe of r*pe has now released audio of a conversation she says she had with him … and in it, Sharpe can be heard telling her he's “going to f***ing choke the s*** out” of her. Read the full #exclusive story: https://t.co/SFHeYGx3rF pic.twitter.com/Hj9lh3Xe8R — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doe then says that she does not want to be choked, to which Sharpe replies, “Yes, you do. I don't think you have a choice in the matter.”

In regards to the choking claims, Sharpe's attorneys revealed text messages on Monday, April 21, 2025. Doe asks him to “put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while ur f*****g me.”

However, Buzbee states that he unveiled the audio because Sharpe's attorney tried to “discredit” his client by “releasing alleged texts from her that are obviously dated prior to the alleged assault.”

Buzbee claims that “the contents of this clip are certainly not sexual. They are not playful. They are instead disturbing, aggressive, and dangerous.”

He added, “This audio paints a very clear picture of how Sharpe treated Jane Doe, leading her to escape from him by leaving Nevada and blocking all contact with him.”

Shannon Sharpe's assault accusations and lawsuit

On Monday, April 21, 2025, Sharpe was hit with a $50 million lawsuit. Doe accused him of committing assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery on her. Doe also alleges he had intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Sharpe and Doe began their relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym. He aggressively pursued her, and Doe described their relationship as manipulative and abusive. The lawsuit details a couple of instances of sexual assault.

The lawsuit alleges Sharpe of recording their sexual activities without Doe's knowledge or consent. He would also allegedly share the videos.

Additionally, Sharpe allegedly threatened Doe's life after she tried to share her location with her friends. “Plaintiff tried sharing her location with friends from her iPhone — just in case,” the legal filing stated. “But Sharpe saw her doing this. The moment he realized what she was doing, he grabbed her by the neck and told her, ‘If you ever do that again, I will f*****g kill you.'”

Doe also claims that she tried to end their relationship in 2024 after Sharpe unintentionally recorded himself engaging in sexual activities with an undisclosed woman. However, he pursued her once again.